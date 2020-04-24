Birthday Boy Varun Dhawan will be giving money and food to daily wage workers on his special day? Find out

Varun Dhawan will be spending his 33rd birthday at his Juhu residence in Mumbai with his family and will also be extending support to make this day special for others as well.

Due to Coronavirus, everyone has been urged to stay indoors, and just like all of us actor is also at home and using this quarantine period by chilling at home. The actor who has been sharing updates with his fans on social media rings in his 33rd birthday today. Due to the deadly virus and the lockdown, celebrations have taken a back seat but many are using this opportunity to do something unique and good and spend time with their family.

As per Mumbai Mirror, Varun will be spending his birthday at his Juhu residence in Mumbai with his family. A source said that Varun will be giving money and food to daily wage workers, making the day special for them as well. The birthday boy had donated in a total of 55 lakhs for the PM CARES fund and CM relief fund and even provided meals for the poor who are without home and jobs and to the frontline doctors and medical staff.

Talking about his daily routine during the lockdown, the actor wakes up and has warm water followed by a workout. The source revealed that he has been trying his hands in cooking as well. He plays PlayStation in the evening and some indoor games with a friend who stays in the same building. Varun has also been spending time with his niece at home. Varun had announced about his close ones being tested COVID 19 positive, on this the source added that Varun has been under a lot of stress after learning that four people he knew have tested positive. Fortunately, they have all recovered and this has reaffirmed his faith in God. As he had as a child, Varun has started praying again, once in the morning and once before going to bed.

On the work front, Varun will be seen next in Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by David Dhawan and is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020, but due to the deadly virus, the movie has been postponed. Apart from this, Varun also has Sunil Khetarpal's biopic as well. He continues to be in constant touch with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan over a video call. The source said, “He is discussing a probable collaboration, a comedy, with Stree director Amar Kaushik, but things are still in the nascent stage. He is also in talks with Sajid Nadiadwala and for other projects."

