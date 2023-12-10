Birthday boy Vidyut Jammwal bares it all in PICS from a retreat in the Himalayas; gears up for Crakk shoot

Vidyut Jammwal is one of the exceptional talents in Bollywood. Apart from his acting talent, he is also recognized for his physical fitness and ace martial arts skills. The talented actor is celebrating his 42nd birthday today on December 10 and in order to make it even more special, he decided to share a unique yearly ritual that has become an integral part of his life over the past 14 years.

Vidyut Jammwal gives a peek into his annual retreat on his birthday

Today, on Sunday, a while back, Vidyut Jammwal took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from his annual retreat in the mountains. The action hero bared it all in the pictures and revealed his yearly ritual to take a break from his luxurious life to embark on the retreat to seek self-discovery.

The Commando actor crafted a series of pictures as he is seen enjoying solitude in a Yogi avatar amidst a forest in the mountains. Alongside the post, the talented actor penned a heartfelt note which reads, “My retreat to the Himalayan ranges - “the abode of the divine” started 14 years ago. Before I realised, it became an integral part of my life to spend 7-10 days alone- every year.”

He further continues by writing, “Coming into the wilderness from a life of luxury and adulation, I enjoy finding my solitude and realising the importance of knowing “Who I am Not“ which is the first step of knowing “WHO AM I “as well as fending for myself in the quiet luxuries provided by nature. I am most comfortable outside my comfort zone and I tune into the natural frequency of nature, and I imagine myself as the satellite dish antenna- receiving & emitting vibrations of happiness and love.”

Furthermore, he wrote, “I vibrate at the frequency of COMPASSION. I vibrate at the frequency of DETERMINATION. I vibrate at the frequency of ACHIEVEMENT. I vibrate at the frequency of ACTION.”

“It is here that I create the energy I want to surround myself with and come back home, ready to experience a new chapter in my life - Reborn. Also would love to share that this solitude is inconceivable to the mind, but experiential only when in awareness ,” the post read further.

He concluded the post as he shared the update on his forthcoming project stating, “I’m now ready and excited for my next chapter - CRAKK releasing in theatres on Feb 23rd, 2024.”

Fans' reaction to the post

The post shared by the actor left fans impressed as a fan wrote, “Those lines what you have written are so inspiring. Once again happiest birthday KING OF KALARI @mevidyutjammwal SIR” and another fan commented, “Forest living is the only things that connects man to his core.”

