Birthday Boy Virat Kohli gives a sweet kiss to Anushka Sharma as he cuts a cake with RCB mates in UAE; WATCH

Virat Kohli has turned a year older and last evening, he partied with wife Anushka Sharma and his IPL 2020 team Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s mates on a yacht. The video of Anushka and Virat cutting the cake is going viral on social media.

Indian Cricket Team's captain Virat Kohli has turned a year older and on his birthday, he joined pregnant wife and his Royal Challengers Bengaluru mates to celebrate in UAE. Photos and videos from Virat’s birthday celebrations are going viral on social media and in one of the clips, we get to see the superstar cricketer plant a sweet kiss on wife Anushka’s cheek after cutting the cake. The adorable moment was shared by one of the RCB players on his social media handle.

Last evening, Virat and Anushka celebrated together with RCB players and many of his teammates took to social media to drop glimpses from the celebrations. In one of the videos, Virat is seen cutting the cake with Anushka by his side. Post this, Anushka gets a sweet kiss and hug from the birthday boy and all RCB players around them are seen applauding and cheering for their captain.

From smashing cake on Virat's face to capturing cute moments between the parents-to-be, several RCB players like Mohammad Siraj, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal shared photos and videos from the party. While fans have been waiting to see how mom-to-be wishes Virat on social media, the photos from Virat's birthday bash are all over the internet. Yuzvendra shared a selfie with his ladylove Dhanashree and Virat-Anushka. The cute selfie gives us a glimpse of the fun night they all had.

Take a look at Virat and Anushka's photos from his birthday party last evening:

[Click here to check out another video from Virat's birthday bash]

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka have been spending time in UAE amid the current IPL season. Often, Anushka is spotted sitting in the stands, cheering for husband Virat Kohli and his mates. Recently, a video of Anushka and Virat's conversation via actions during a match went viral where the latter asked his pregnant wife if she had eaten food. The cute exchange between the parents-to-be sent the internet into a meltdown. The couple announced a few weeks back that they are expecting an addition to their family in January 2021. Since then, Anushka has been sharing adorable photos while cradling her baby bump and fans have been loving it.

