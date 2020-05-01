Birthday girl Anushka Sharma REVEALS the one advice her father gave that stuck with her throughout her career

As Anushka Sharma turns a year older today, she opened up about her relationship with her father, (Retd.) Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma and the valuable life lesson he gave her that she follows till now.

turns 32 today and the successful superstar and entrepreneur opened up about how she believed in herself right from when she started out as a model at a super young age of 15! Her rise and rise in Bollywood is an inspiration to many given she made a huge mark in the industry despite being a total outsider with no industry connections! The diva is currently at home with her family and husband, Virat Kohli. On her birthday, Anushka opened up about life lessons she has learnt and the advice her dad gave her that she goes by each day.

“Perseverance comes naturally to me. It’s not something that you have to be hard on yourself for, it leads you. Honestly, life leads you! I can vouch for it! Life has lead me to where I am you know. Sometimes, you just put your head down and follow the road life takes you on,” says Anushka.

The superstar, who is also the youngest woman producer of Bollywood having started Clean Slate Films when she was just 25, considers her father (Retd.) Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma to be her greatest teacher. “I went to Army Public School in Bangalore and I have had some really good teachers there and I was very close to them and they have had a very lasting impression in my mind and my principal also. But my dad taught me some invaluable lessons,” she says.

Anushka says, “He would drop me to school and he would have these conversations with me because the journey was a little bit long. He would just tell me one thing and it has had such a lasting impression in my mind and in my personality and the way I deal with challenges in life. It’s really been extremely special. The thing that he told me was no matter what situation you are in, no matter how bad the situation is, always do the right thing and pray to god that you know what is the right thing to do is at that moment.”

The actress adds, “I think that’s something that stuck with me cause I was so young and I really look up to my father. He is a very wise man and he has had a huge impression on my life. So, when he said that to me it really stuck with me.

Anushka says this advice helped her when she started out as a model at a very young age! “I started working when I was so young. It was important for me to know all this because at the age of 14-15, when you are making decisions for yourself and your career, it’s really hard. That’s what gave me clarity. That’s what I did and I think that’s something that has always stood out for me,” she says.

