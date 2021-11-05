Birthday girl Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's UNSEEN goofy snap with friends is unmissable.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's fans will probably have to wait a long time before the duo confirm their romance, but at least they're not downplaying their friendship. From posting pictures with each other to clicking adorable photos of each other, KL Rahul and Athiya have managed to send their fans into a frenzy on more than one occasion.

Today, on Athiya's birthday, the actress and model shared a fun and goofy snap featuring her friends and KL Rahul. The image was shared by Athiya's friend wishing her on Instagram and the actress did not shy away from reposting it on her Instagram Story. In the photo, Athiya and KL Rahul can be seen standing next to each other as they make a goofy expression while the cricketer snaps up the selfie.

Athiya's friend's birthday message for her read, "Happy Birthday @athiyashetty be forever goofy and crazy. Have a wonderful day."

Check out Athiya and KL Rahul's unseen photo:

Athiya and KL Rahul have more than once shared pictures together. Most recent one was when Athiya had accompanied KL Rahul when the Indian cricket team was touring England. The actress had shared photos clicked by Anushka Sharma, who was also at the time in England touring with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika.

In fact, both Athiya and Indian skipper Virat Kolhi share their birthday on the same day.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma thanks her 'amazing man' Virat Kohli for making everything brighter on his birthday; PIC