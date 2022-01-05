Birthday girl Deepika Padukone's old PIC with Hrithik, Priyanka, Parineeti & others is epic blast from past

Deepika Padukone has turned 36 today. Several Bollywood celebrities have showered love and birthday wishes on the actress. To join the bandwagon, Deepika’s B-town buddy Parineeti Chopra also poured birthday wishes on the Gehraiyaan actress. Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared an unseen and rare throwback picture on the story. The picture features several Bollywood celebrities also includes Priyanka Chopra.

The photo features Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Bipasha Basu and Aditya Roy Kapur. They all were seen laughing and sharing a cute moment in the photo shared by Parineeti. While sharing the photo, the Ishaqzaade actress wrote, “A good day to bring this epic night. Happiest bday Deepika! You’re awesome. @deepikapadukone.” She also tagged other B-town celebs in the Instagram story. The throwback picture showed the adorable bond between these Bollywood stars, which is absolutely unmissable.

Take a look at Parineeti's Instagram Story:

Deepika Padukone started her Bollywood career with the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, opposite actor Shah Rukh Khan and since then, it was no looking back for her. Currently, Deepika has several big-budget movies in her kitty including Pathan, Gehraiyaan, Project K, etc.

Actor Deepika Padukone also treated her fans with a new poster of Shakun Batra’s directorial Gehraiyaan on her 36th birthday. She will portray a never-seen-before avatar in the movie. The complex relationship drama that features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in lead roles, will release on OTT platform Amazon Prime on February 11, 2022.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone turns 36: Fans shower birthday wishes on the Gehraiyaan actress on social media