Birthday girl Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is the princess at her 'Unicorn land' in inside party pics by Soha Ali Khan

Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone and when it comes to children's birthday celebrations, everyone seems to enjoy them. Speaking of this, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu has turned 4 today and on her birthday, wishes have been coming in for her. Amid this, Soha gave fans a sneak peek into a pretty birthday party that they arranged for Inaaya as shared photos from the same. Yesterday too, Soha had shared how she was prepping at home for Inaaya's birthday eve.

Taking to her Instagram stories in the morning, Soha shared several glimpses of how Inaaya's 4th birthday celebration was Unicorn themed. In the photos, we can see Inaaya clad in a pretty pink princess ruffled dress with dark pink crocs. The cute little girl is seen wearing a matching hairband with her pink dress to complete her birthday party look. In one of the photos, we see a board that reads as 'Inaaya's Unicorn Land.' Seeing it, the theme of the birthday celebration seemed to be clear. In another photo, we can see different colours of balloons all around and Inaaya can be seen going through a photo book with lovely moments with her Kunal and Soha.

Take a look:

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan had taken to social media to drop a cute photo of Inaaya as she penned a lovely birthday note for her. Saba Ali Khan also shared a cute picture of Inaaya as she sent her love on the occasion. The cute photos of Soha and Kunal's daughter have been going viral on social media.

Recently, Soha had returned from Delhi with Inaaya after spending time with Sharmila Tagore. Photos of Inaaya enjoying drawing on her flight back to Mumbai had also taken over the internet.

