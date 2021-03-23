Birthday girl Kangana Ranaut sends inspiring advice: No one has power to make me feel bad about myself

On the occasion of her 34th birthday, Kangana Ranaut has taken to her Twitter handle to pen inspiring advice for young girls.

The powerhouse of Bollywood, has turned a year older today. The Queen actress is celebrating her 34th birthday. The talented actress has delivered many hits since the time she stepped into the world of acting. Time and again, Kangana has managed to prove her mettle in Bollywood. Apart from acting, she never shies away from putting across her opinion. Kangana is an inspiration to many. Now, on the occasion of her 34th birthday, Kangana has taken to her Twitter handle to pen inspiring advice for young girls out there.

She has mentioned in her post that no one has the power to make them feel bad about themselves. From her view, the actress has explained how the world looks beautiful at the age of 34. She has also thanked her mother for bringing her into this world. Kangana’s note read as, “Fine lines and beginning of grey hair would look so soothing, it will enhance my character and strength will become my beauty. So let me tell all you girls out there. It’s beautiful at 34 world looks super gorgeous from this view. Thanks to my mother who gave me birth,” followed with a heart emoji.

She also added, “I find certain ease with my body does not matter if I am too fat/too skinny,I like being sensual and feel at ease with my sexuality, I don’t get flustered with pimples or periods and no one has the power to make me feel bad about myself, they never told me (cont).”

Kangana also shared a gorgeous picture of her and wrote, “They said a woman has a shelf life, this world only values young sweet 16 type girls with no brains,mature and wise woman can only belong to a household to a man who can give them a surname.They said many things it made me anxious, what will happen to me, where will I go (cont).”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has bagged the Best Actress Award in the 67th National Film Awards for the films Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in films like Thalaivi, Tejas and Dhaakad.

Credits :Kangan Ranaut Twitter

