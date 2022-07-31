Birthday girl Kiara Advani gets spotted shopping with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra in Dubai; PICS go viral

It's Kiara Advani's birthday today on 31st July and we cannot keep calm! She is one of the most promising actresses in the current lot and with three back-to-back hit movies- Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and JugJugg Jeeyo, she is now considered one of the bankable actors in the industry. Social media has filled in with sweet wishes on Kiara's special day. From Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan to Sidharth Malhotra, and Anushka Sharma, everyone sent love to Kiara on her birthday.

Sidharth and Kiara go shopping in Dubai

For those unaware, Kiara is in Dubai with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra to celebrate her birthday. And, new photos from their shopping day is going viral on the Internet. A fan posted two photos on social media. In the first photo, the fan can be seen posing with Sidharth in a mall. He's dressed casually in a red t-shirt and black pants. In another photo, the lucky fan got a chance to pose with Kiara Advani and her brother Mishaal Advani.

Check Sidharth and Kiara's photos here:

Sidharth's birthday wish for Kiara

On Kiara's birthday, Sidharth sweetly wished her with a BTS video. The video that Sidharth Malhotra has shared seems to be from the time he was promoting Shershaah along with Kiara Advani. Sidharth who is looking dapper in a black suit looks busy looking at his phone and walking while Kiara, who looks stunning in a black lehenga comes from behind and wraps her arms around his shoulder. The moment she does this, we can hear Sid saying ‘Hey buddy! Kaisa hai yaar tu?’ Sharing this video he wrote, “Happy Birthday Ki. Cheers to many more BTS & fun moments. Big love and hug.”

Kiara and Sidharth's upcoming movies

On the work front, Kiara will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also is shooting for a film with Ram Charan. On the other hand, Sidharth will be seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, Thank God with Rakul Preet Singh and Yodha with Disha Patani.

