Birthday girl Pooja Hegde expresses excitement as she joins Shahid Kapoor in Rosshan Andrrew’s upcoming thriller

It was in May this year that Pinkvilla exclusively informed Pooja Hegde has joined Shahid Kapoor in Rosshan Andrrew’s upcoming thriller. The film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur with Zee Studios. Now, the makers have officially announced that Pooja Hegde has been cast as the female lead in the film. Pooja, who is celebrating her birthday today, also shared her excitement about being a part of this project. This marks her first collaboration with Shahid Kapoor and director Rosshan Andrrews.

Pooja Hegde is excited to work with Shahid Kapoor in Rosshan Andrrew’s thriller

Actor Pooja Hegde is super-excited to have joined the cast of this thriller. Sharing her excitement, she said, "It's a very special film with such an exciting yet different storyline. Rosshan Andrrews is known for weaving magic on the big screen, and I can't wait to start this journey and for the audience to see me in such a unique and different role. I'm also looking forward to working with Shahid Kapoor; he's a stellar performer, and I'm hopeful that our collaboration will be a memorable one."

The makers also posted a picture of Pooja posing with Shahid, Rosshan Andrrew and Siddharth Roy Kapur today. In another picture, she is seen cutting cake on her birthday. “Our thrilling action-packed adventure just got a lot more exciting with birthday girl @hegdepooja joining us on this journey. Wishing a stellar day of fun and happiness to our lovely leading lady!” read the caption of the post.

Check it out right here!

CEO Zee Studios Shariq Patel and Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said, "Bringing Pooja Hegde on board was an easy decision for us as she's extremely versatile and promising. Her on-screen chemistry with any of the actors she is paired with is widely recognized, and we are sure audiences will get to see another side of her in this film. We are very happy to have her on board."

Pooja Hegde is known for her performances in blockbuster films like Housefull 3, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and Beast. The film is set to release in 2024.

