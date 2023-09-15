Birthday girl Riddhima Kapoor grooves to Aap Jaisa Koi with Neetu Kapoor; celebrates with Bharat Sahni-WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today, and wishes for her have been pouring in on social media. Just a little while ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a major throwback picture of herself, Karisma and Riddhima sitting in Raj Kapoor's lap. Bebo penned a heartfelt wish for her cousin Riddhima. Neetu Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories to wish her daughter, and shared some lovely pictures from Riddhima's birthday celebration! The mother-daughter duo had a blast at the party, and they were also seen grooving to the song Aap Jaisa Koi Meri Zindagi Mein Aaye.

Here's how Riddhima Kapoor celebrated her birthday with Neetu Kapoor and Bharat Sahni

Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of herself and Riddhima from the celebration. "Thank you for being mine. happy happy loveliness," she wrote, while wishing her daughter. Riddhima looked gorgeous in a pink top paired with black pants, while Neetu Kapoor was seen in a breezy black floral printed outfit. In another picture, Neetu and Ridhima are seen posing with their friends and family members. "Birthday groupfie," wrote Neetu Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni also shared a video on his Instagram story that showed Riddhima cutting the cake, while Bharat and Neetu stood next to her and sang the birthday song. In another video from the birthday bash, Neetu and Riddhima were seen happily singing and dancing to the song Aap Jaisa Koi from Qurbani. Check out the video below!

Riddhima Kapoor also shared a solo picture of herself from last night's celebration. "A year older A year bolder," she wrote. As soon as she dropped the picture, her friends flooded the comments section with birthday wishes.

Alia Bhatt's mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan wrote, "Happy Birthday Riddhima have a wonderful year. Love you," while Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi wrote, "Happppyyy Birthday to the kindest soul and stunning gem. Lots of love!" Sophie Choudry, Neelam Kothari, Manish Malhotra also wished her and showered her with love.

