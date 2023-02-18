Birthday girl Samisha poses for media with mom Shilpa Shetty; Rani Mukerji, Yash, Roohi and others attend bash

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's daughter Samisha turned three on 15th February. Today, the actress is hosting a grand birthday bash at home. Celebs were seen arriving with their kids to be a part of Samisha's birthday bash. Rani Mukerji was one of the first to arrive in style for the party. Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi too arrived with the birthday presents for Samisha. Other celebs like Tusshar Kapoor were seen arriving with his son Laksshya.

In the pictures, Rani is seen sporting a pink t-shirt with denim joggers. She opted for quirky boots to complete her look. She even wore geeky glasses and a sling bag as she arrived for the party. Tusshar, on the other hand, opted for a white t-shirt and grey trousers while his son wore a red t-shirt and denim jeans. Karan Johar's kids looked cute as they reached the venue. Roohi donned a pink dress with matching accessories, while her brother Yash wore a tie-dye t-shirt and shorts. Shamita Shetty was also seen marking her presence at her niece's birthday.

A while ago, Shilpa came out with her kids Samisha and Viaan to pose for the paparazzi. The birthday girl looked like a doll in a pink outfit while her brother looked dapper in an oversized hoodie and black pants. Have a look: