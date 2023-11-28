Birthday girl Shaheen Bhatt gives glimpse of Raha’s customized chair; drops PICS with Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

Shaheen Bhatt marked her 35th birthday with a heartwarming gift for her followers, sharing special moments from her life with her family on social media. The pictures featured cherished moments with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and others. Additionally, Shaheen offered a glimpse of her niece Raha's personalized chair, and expressed gratitude for having these special people in her life.

Shaheen Bhatt's birthday post ft. Raha's chair, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and family

On Tuesday, November 28, Shaheen Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a special post on the occasion of her birthday. In the caption, she wrote, "HASH. TAG. BLESSSSSSSSSSEDDDD."

Have a look!

