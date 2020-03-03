Birthday girl Shraddha Kapoor shares a goofy laugh with Kartik Aaryan in the gym in THIS unseen photo

Thanks to these die-hard fans and fan clubs of Shraddha, we came across a super goofy and unseen picture of the actress on social media.

has been feeling all the love on social media and from her fans as she turns a year older today. The actress celebrated her busy day while promoting her upcoming film Baaghi 3 and the actress did not complain one bit about it as it involved interacting with her fans. Thanks to these die-hard fans and fan clubs of Shraddha, we came across a super goofy and unseen picture of the actress on social media. While we cannot confirm when the photo was clicked, it also stars Kartik Aaryan.

In the photo, we can see birthday girl Shraddha working out in the gym and Kartik goofing around with her. The actress can be seen sitting on the floor with Kartik standing behind her. Looks like, someone definitely cracked a hilarious joke. Fans also shared another throwback photo of the stars from a wedding reception. The photo seems to be clicked around the release of Luka Chuppi.

Check out the photo below:

Shraddha will be seen alongside Baaghi 3 which is slated to release on 6 March, 2020. The duo have turned up the heat this time around as they sizzled in the trailer. The remake of 'Dus Bahane' saw their chemistry on an all new level. Are you looking forward to the release of Baaghi 3? Let us know in the comments below.

