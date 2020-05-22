Birthday girl Suhana Khan is impressed with Ananya Panday’s wish for her and THIS is the reason for it

Suhana Khan is celebrating her 20th birthday today and as she turns a year older, Ananya Panday wished her in the sweetest way. It looks like Suhana is in awe of Ananya’s birthday wish and her comments prove the same. Check it out.

and ’s daughter, turns 20 today and wishes have been pouring in for her since last night. Among others, Ananya Panday was the first one to wish BFF Suhana on her birthday and shared an unseen photo with her on social media. And, it looks like birthday girl Suhana is won over by Ananya’s wish completely. Ananya shared a throwback photo with Suhana from their Alibaug trip along with an endearing note for her best friend.

The note as well as the picture seems to have impressed Suhana as she reacted to it in the comments section. First, Suhana wrote that she misses Ananya amid the lockdown. Next up, Suhana also expressed how much she loves her and finally, she revealed why Ananya’s birthday wish impressed her so much. Suhana was in awe of the photo that Ananya shared from their trip to Alibaug and she expressed that in the comments. She wrote, “haha you found one not bad.”

Well, surely Ananya’s choice of photo with Suhana for uploading on social media as a birthday treat, left SRK’s daughter impressed. Meanwhile, a day back, Suhana spent a quiet evening sitting in the balcony of Mannat and gazing at the sunset while listening to her favourite music. This year, Suhana’s birthday has come amid the lockdown and hence, everyone is wishing the starkid on social media. Even her cousin Alia Chhibba wished Suhana with adorable throwback photos of the two together. Meanwhile, fans of SRK also have been wishing his daughter on social media.

Check out Suhana’s comments on Ananya’s birthday wish for her:

Credits :Instagram

