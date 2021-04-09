Birthday girl Swara Bhasker turns 32: Wishes for a bikini fit body; Opens up on marriage plans

In a recent interview, Swara Bhasker opens up on turning 32, her birthday wishes, and plans she wants to execute in the next two years including getting a bikini fit body, and her concrete thoughts on marriage.

A prolific actress with a strong political opinion of her own, Swara Bhasker turns 32 on her birthday as wishes pour in from the fanbase she has cultivated after nearly a decade of acting in Hindi films. Swara was born in Delhi and lived most of her existence before coming to Mumbai in the same city. At Delhi University, she was classmates with actress Minissha Lamba. Swara’s foray into acting began in 2009 though her breakout performance was in Tanu Weds Manu co-starring in 2011.

In a chat with Hindustan times, Swara called herself, “rank outsider and not even a model” who made it successfully big in the Hindi film industry without having the prerequisite of a strong family connection. Swara acknowledged the fact that her becoming a full-fledged acting career is one in a million-odd considering the number of people who come to visit Mumbai in order to act. In her illustrious career yet, Swara has dabbled into many genres of films like Nil Battey Sannata, Tanu Weds Manu, and Anarkali of Aarah.

When Swara was asked about her birthday plans, she revealed she will be shooting in Goa and that nothing else maker her happier than to work on a film set. Swara also mentioned that she wants a bikini fit body this year in order to be the healthiest version of herself and she has also written 2 scripts in the 2020 lockdown which she will try to put on the floor. On being asked about her marriage plans, Swara said that marriage has to be with the right person whenever that maybe including this year. Swara said that she is a lot more traditional in life than her social media image and she would enjoy a proper family of her own.

Credits :Hindustan Times

