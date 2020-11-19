Birthday girl Tara Sutaria gets heartwarming wish from Aadar Jain's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni; Take a look

Tara Sutaria has turned a year older today and on her birthday, wishes have been pouring in from fans and loved ones. Aadar Jain's cousin, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared a photo with the SOTY 2 star and wished her on her special day.

Actress Tara Sutaria, who made her debut in Bollywood last year, has turned a year older today. The gorgeous star left for a vacay to the Maldives ahead of her birthday and it is being rumoured that she is holidaying with beau Aadar Jain. Amid this, on her special day today, wishes have been coming in for her on social media and joining them is Aadar's cousin, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Riddhima and Tara have spent time together over the past few family get-togethers.

And today, on Tara's birthday, Riddhima did not forget to send out sweet wishes to her. Riddhima shared a selfie clicked with Tara at Aadar's mom's birthday celebration. In the photo, Tara is seen clad in a golden OOTD while Riddhima is seen stunning in a black outfit. The adorable photo came with a heartwarming birthday wish for Tara. Riddhima shared it and wrote, "Happiest bday @tarasutaria," with a heart emoticon.

While wishes from fans have been pouring in on social media for Tara, the actress is yet to respond to them.

Take a look at Riddhima's wish for Tara:

Meanwhile, this week, Tara left from Mumbai for the Maldives and shared a photo from the plane. The same photo was also shared by her beau Aadar Jain. Yesterday, Aadar dropped a photo of his view of the Maldivian blues with a girl sitting in front of him and fans speculated it is Tara. On the work front, Tara will be seen in Hindi remake of RX100 with Ahan Shetty. Besides this, she has Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 with , John Abraham and .

Credits :Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

