EXCLUSIVE: Did you know THIS song from Mr India played cupid for Sridevi and Boney Kapoor?

On Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary, read on to know some unknown facts about the first female superstar of India.

A decade before and Boney Kapoor tied the knot, they were busy in their respective roles as actor and producer for Mr. India, which is considered as one of Indian cinema's iconic and evergreen films. But who knew the sensuous Kaante Nahin Kat Te song played cupid in their love story? Let's find out about this on Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary.

One hears that when the crew was shooting for Mr. India somewhere between Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar, Boney used to travel in a Maruti Gypsy and had a cassette with the recording of Kaante Nahin Kat Te. Since Sridevi had a keen ear for the song, she would travel with him to and from location just to hear it.

Boney, as one has known from his many past interviews, was smitten by Sridevi's simplicity and charm much before they worked together for Mr. India. It's famously known that Sridevi's mother, who used to handle her professional dealings, had demanded Rs 10 lakh and Boney instead said he would readily pay Rs 11 lakh to get Sridevi on board for the film.

Mr. India, as all fans would know, is one of Sridevi's most celebrated performances. Be it her vivacious Hawaa Hawaai dance, the aesthetically done Kaante Nahin Kat Te, or her Charlie Chaplin act, she was in her true blue elements as a performer.

An interesting anecdote that not many would know is how Sridevi used to be very simply dressed whenever she used to travel from Chennai to Mumbai for her assignments and appearances. Boney felt a star of her stature should have her best foot forward on the fashion front too.

That's when he thought of what became his first gift to Sridevi -- eight pairs of khadi linen white short kurta and salwar sets with bright, colourful dupattas. Adorned with silver chain buttons (he got her 3 pairs of buttons in case she looses few of them) that was in vogue and Shobha De was known to wear. Boney was impressed by Shobha De's sense of dressing style.

As years went by, Sridevi cemented her space as quite a style icon, who would carry her saris, pants and dresses with equal panache.

