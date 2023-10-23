Bishan Singh Bedi passes away: Virat Kohli, Vicky Kaushal, Riteish Deshmukh and other celebs mourn his loss

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The news of the unfortunate demise of former Indian captain Bishan Singh Bedi sent shockwaves around the world. He was 77. The legendary spinner is survived by his wife Anju Bedi and son Angad Bedi, who is a popular actor. The news of his tragic demise left many heartbroken. Several Bollywood and cricket celebrities, including Suniel Shetty, Arjun Rampal, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, and Virat Kohli amongst others took to social media to mourn his demise.

Several celebs took to social media to mourn the unfortunate demise of Bishan Singh Bedi

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt calling him a legend wrote, “Cricket has lost a legend today, but the memories and moments created by Bishan Singh Bedi ji will live on forever. My thoughts are with his family and the entire cricketing community as we mourn this profound loss. (accompanied by a folded hand emoji).

Vicky Kaushal also took to his social media and shared the photo of the late cricketer. Extending his condolences, he wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Bishan Singh Bedi Sir. May his soul rest in peace. All my thoughts and prayers go out to my brother Angad, Neha, and their family."

Take a look:

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty taking to Twitter (formerly X) shared an old picture of Bishan Bedi and penned a heart-breaking note which reads, “Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of the spin legend, Bishan Singh Bedi. A man who was adored not just for his cricketing prowess but also for the honesty and integrity he carried in his heart. He was a true maestro of the game and an inspiration to so many. May his legacy continue to inspire generations. Rest in peace, Bedi Sir.”

Take a look:

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli expressed his grief over the unfortunate news. He wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Bishan Singh Bedi ji. My condolences to the family (accompanied by folded hand emoji)

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal too expressed grief over the tragic news and extended his condolences to the bereaved family as he wrote, “Very sad news about the passing of the legend Shri Bishan Singh Bedi. What an inspiration for generations he’s been. Also one of the greatest ambassadors for cricket. Condolences to his family and loved ones. You will be missed. RIP. #RipBishanSinghBedi #bishensinghbedi”

Riteish Deshmukh mourning the demise of legendary cricketer wrote, “India lost a legend today. #bishensinghbedi ji’s legacy will live on forever. Rest in glory Sir - Deepest condolences to the entire family. @Imangadbedi”

Veteran actor Satish Shah also took to X and grieved the loss. He wrote, “We have lost a precious jewel of Indian cricket in Bishansingh Bedi.”

Several other Bollywood celebs also took to social media and mourned the loss of legendary cricketer: Take a quick look: