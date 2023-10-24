Bishan Singh Bedi's final rites: Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia pay last respects; Sharmila Tagore and others attend

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Legendary spinner and former Indian Cricket team captain Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on Monday, October 23. Several celebrities took to social media and paid heartfelt tributes. Today, the final rites of Bedi were performed by his family including his son Angad Bedi and daughter-in-law Neha Dhupia. It was attended by several big names.

Last rites of Bishan Singh Bedi performed by family in Mumbai

Today, on October 24, Tuesday, actor Angad Bedi, son of Bishan Singh Bedi performed the last rites. He was accompanied by his wife and actress Neha Dhupia. Several big names from the film industry as well as the cricket fraternity were in attendance. Sharmila Tagore, whose late husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (Tiger Pataudi) played with Bedi, was also present. Former Indian captain Kapil Dev was also in attendance.

Check out the pictures!

Who was Bishan Singh Bedi?

Bedi passed away on October 23 at the age of 77. His cause of death is unknown. Born in Amritsar on September 25, 1946, he started his career in 1966 with the Indian cricket team. His tenure with the team lasted till 1979. In his long and successful career, Bedi played 67 Tests and took 266 wickets. He also took seven wickets in ten ODIs (one-day Internationals). In 1971, during a series against England, he was appointed after Ajit Wadekar was injured.

Apart from his international career, Bedi was also a big name in domestic cricket. He was a part of the Delhi team in the Ranji Trophy and led them to win titles in 1978, 1979, and 1980, 1981.

After the death of Bishan Singh Bedi, several celebrities took to social media to pay their last respect. Shah Rukh Khan wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Growing up our lives are moulded by the spirit, the gusto and sheer grace of people who we see and experience around us. Mr. #BishanSinghBedi was one of them. May God bless his soul & thank u Sir for teaching us so much about sports & life. You will be missed immensely. RIP." Salman Khan and several others also offered their condolences to the beareved family.

