BJP MLA Ram Kadam calls Kangana Ranaut 'Jhansiki Rani' in his latest tweet supporting her
"Again deplorable comment from a ShivSena leader. #MVA has resorted to selfish pressure tactics on Mum Police denying justice to #SSR Their aim is to safeguard the Bollywood-Drug mafia nexus and the leaders @KanganaTeam is Jhansiki Rani who won't be affected by such hollow threats," Kadam tweeted.
Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020
His tweet was referring to a report where Raut asked Kangana to refrain from travelling back to Mumbai after she made a statement that she feared the city police force more than the "movie mafia".
Earlier, Kangana had also reacted to the remark.
Last month, Kadam claimed she was concerned over the recent disclosures pertaining to Bollywood's alleged drug links. She had demanded a debate on the issue in the upcoming Maharashtra Legislature session.
Anonymous 20 minutes ago
You need lot of guts to stand up against evil, dangerous, criminals. goons, Bollywood Mafia. Kangana have shown lot of guts to do that. She is brave and outspoken. Love her or hate her you cannot ignore her. Bollywood is becoming dangerous place which can impact future generation. We need justice and keep going forward this in justice needs to stop.
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
She truly is! God make me strong like her !!
Anonymous 54 minutes ago
Haha ... what an insult she is to the actual Jhansi Rani. Kuch bhi !And these are our elected leaders , God help us !!