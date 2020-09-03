BJP MLA Ram Kadam calls Kangana Ranaut 'Jhansiki Rani' in his latest tweet supporting her

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ram Kadam has criticised Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for asking actress Kangana Ranaut not to return to Mumbai, and extended support to the actress.

"Again deplorable comment from a ShivSena leader. #MVA has resorted to selfish pressure tactics on Mum Police denying justice to #SSR Their aim is to safeguard the Bollywood-Drug mafia nexus and the leaders @KanganaTeam is Jhansiki Rani who won't be affected by such hollow threats," Kadam tweeted.

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1 — (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

His tweet was referring to a report where Raut asked Kangana to refrain from travelling back to Mumbai after she made a statement that she feared the city police force more than the "movie mafia".

Earlier, Kangana had also reacted to the remark.

"Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?" Kangana tweeted from her verified account.

Last month, Kadam claimed she was concerned over the recent disclosures pertaining to Bollywood's alleged drug links. She had demanded a debate on the issue in the upcoming Maharashtra Legislature session.

Credits :IANS

