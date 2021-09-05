BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Javed Akhtar's Taliban comment: Until he apologises, his films won't be screened.

Javed Akhtar is facing heat from BJP MLA Ram Kadam and party workers after comments of comparing right-wing organisations in India to the Taliban went viral. In a recent interview with NDTV, Javed Akhtar drew a paralell between the RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal to the Taliban.

The lyricist's comment haven't gone down well with Mumbai-based BJP MLA Ram Kadam who has now urged Javed Akhtar to apologise. If he fails to do so, the films on which he has worked won't be screened. Taking to Twitter, Kadam tweeted a video in which he said, "If Taliban’s ideology existed here, could he have made such statements? The answer to this question shows how hollow his (Akhtar’s) remarks are. Until he apologises to the members of the Sangh with folded hands, we won’t allow any of his films to be screened in the land of Ma Bharti."

Speaking to NDTV earlier, Javed Akhtar had said, "I think people who support organisations like the RSS, VHP or Bajrang Dal need to do some introspection. Of course, Taliban are reprehensible… they are barbarians. But the people whom you are supporting, how are they different from them (the Taliban)."

Javed Akhtar began trending on Twitter on Sunday afternoon. The veteran lyricist also faced backlash on social media as several took to Twitter to tweet their views on the matter. From politicians to party workers to even netizens, Javed Akhtar's comments evoked a mixed response.

