BJP MLA Subramaniam Swamy asks Aamir Khan to quarantine upon his return from Turkey

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan should be quarantined in a government hostel for two weeks after returning from Turkey as per the Covid-19 regulations, feels Subramanian Swamy.
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swamy tweeted from his verified account on Wednesday: "Under the COVID-19 Regulations, Aamir Khan has to be quarantined in a government hostel for two weeks upon return."

His tweet comes in response to another tweet posted by an unverified Twitter account, which goes by the name of Hindu Nationalist.

Earlier this week, Aamir Khan faced flak from netizens after his photos of meeting the First Lady of Turkey, Emine Erdogan, went viral. The actor has flown to Turkey to shoot portions of his forthcoming film, "Laal Singh Chaddha".

Taking a sarcastic jibe at Aamir, Swamy had tweeted on Monday: "So I have been proven right in classifying Aamir Khan as one of the 3 Khan Musketeers?"

Aamir has been criticised for meeting the First Lady of Turkey owing to the strained political relations the country currently has with India.

