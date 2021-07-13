Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson REVEALS ‘textured’ costume: Not your typical DC or Marvel padded muscle suit

Dwayne Johnson has shared the latest look at his costume and the havoc on set. Read further to know more.

Dwayne Johnson has been preparing hard for his first outing in the superhero world. He is portraying an anti-hero called ‘Black Adam’ in the DC universe. Since the time he has signed up for the project, he has constantly mentioned that Black Adam is going to be a massive film and the ‘Hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing’. Dwayne is completely shredded for the part as he does not want to aim for muscle padded bodysuit for a costume. He recently shared a picture of his ripped yet huge physique from the sets of the film.

Dwayne Johnson recently took to Instagram and shared the latest look at his superhero costume. He wrote in the caption, “This image of Black Adam from behind gives you a tactile sense of the absolute massive scale and size of our movie. You also see a little of the intricate and beautiful textured detail of Black Adam's body suit (this is not your typical DC or Marvel padded muscle suit). And finally, you get a glimpse of the enormous and appropriate destruction. As we all know, superheroes have a code of justice and don’t kill the bad guys. But, Black Adam does. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is changing. Antihero. Man in black. Protector of his people.”

Black Adam is slated to release theatrically on July 29, 2022. Apart from Dwayne in the titular character, the mega project also stars Noah Centineo (as Atom Smasher), Quintessa Swindell (as Cyclone), Aldis Hodge (as Hawkman), and Pierce Brosnan (as Dr. Fate), and Sarah Shahi (as Isis).

