Black Warrant: Janhvi Kapoor is 'late to the party' but Zahan Kapoor’s crime thriller series has wowed her

The crime drama series Black Warrant was released on Netflix on January 10, 2025. Starring Zahan Kapoor in the lead role, the thrilling show has received a lot of love from the viewers. Bollywood celebrities also showered it with praise. Now, the show has wowed Janhvi Kapoor, who admitted to being ‘late to the party.’

On February 14, 2025, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a poster of the series Black Warrant. Reviewing the Zahan Kapoor starrer, she said, “Late to this party but WOW,” accompanied by clap emojis.

Janhvi Kapoor’s story for Black Warrant:

Created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, Black Warrant is based on true events. It showcases the perspective of Sunil Gupta, a jailer at Tihar Prisons, who witnesses the corruption in the system.

The series is adapted from the 2019 book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer. Alongside Zahan Kapoor in the lead, the show stars Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Anurag Thakur.

Earlier, during the release of the series, Alia Bhatt also shared her review. She stated, “Currently binging this gem!!! What a fabulous show, outstanding performances by the entire cast!!!” Commending her brother-in-law Zahan’s performance, Alia said, “Special special mention to our dearest @zahankapoor! So proud of what you've created and all the love coming your way for your top performance; you are all heart!!!!”

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress added, “Congratulations to the entire team and the man behind it all @motwayne … what a roll you're on…”

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Param Sundari in Kerala. She is set to star opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the love story. During the official announcement, the makers said, “North ka swag, South ki grace—two worlds collide and sparks fly. Dinesh Vijan presents #ParamSundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025. Meet the suave Sidharth Malhotra as Param and the vivacious Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari.”

Presented by Dinesh Vijan, the movie is directed by Tushar Jalota. It is slated to arrive in cinemas on July 25, 2025.