Black Warrant: Zahan Kapoor can't get over ‘moment' of his life after receiving shoutout from Amul for his Netflix show; see PIC

Zahan Kapoor-led Black Warrant received significant acclaim post its release. The seven-episode Netflix series brought Delhi’s notorious Tihar Prison to life. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the show received a major shout-out from Amul India nearly a month after release and Kapoor’s reaction to it is simply unmissable.

On February 9, Zahan Kapoor took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of a huge billboard outside a building. It featured the latest campaign of popular diary brand, Amul India that sent a shout-out to Netflix’s latest released series, Black Warrant. It showcases the animated lead characters of the series played by Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat, Anurag Singh and Paramvir Singh Cheema.

Each character dressed in their police uniform was seen holding slices of bread. Sending the shout-out, the text on the advertisement read, "Bread Warrants Butter" with the dairy brand’s name and "Arresting Taste" alongside. Reacting to it, Zahaan wrote, "Brb. Having a moment," and added a dancing GIF alongside.

Zahaan Kapoor's reaction to the campaign

On Saturday, popular diary brand shared their latest post dedicated to Black Warrant series and captioned it, "#Amul Topical: Web series about Tihar jail and its systems creates waves among audiences!"

Reacting to the shout-out, Anurag Singh aka Vipin Dahiya exclaimed, "Amul doodh peeta hai Dahiya Thank you sooo much" while Paramvir Singh Cheema aka Shivraj Singh Mangat wrote, "Hahaha loved it" in the comments section.

Take a look

In an interview with Zoom, Zahan talked about his experience when he nearly turned down the show’s offer. He remembered getting a call from casting director Mukesh Chhabara’s office. He was contacted by an associate who informed him that the show was based on the book, Black Warrant, authored by former jailer Sunil Gupta and writer Sunetra Choudhury.

Nonetheless, he explained, "I was actually opening my play at the time, Siachen. [It was] literally three days before opening night. I said, 'I would love to audition, but I really don't have the headspace right now.'" He was then given an extension of a week to 10 days, during which he read the book on Kindle before his audition.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Black Warrant is now streaming on Netflix.