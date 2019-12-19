Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan fails to appear for the hearing at Jodhpur Court

During the recent hearing of the blackbuck poaching case that took place on December 19, 2019, the Jodhpur Court judge asked about the convict Salman Khan who was not present for the hearing.

In 1998, a complaint was registered against , , , Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari for killing two blackbucks near Jodhpur in Rajasthan. All were shooting for Hum Saath Saath Hain and during a break, they had gone for hunting. The Bishnoi villagers had registered a complaint against the actors. Times Now reported that there was a hearing today at the Jodhpur Court which Salman Khan had to attend but the actor did not appear for the hearing.

The Judge of the Jodhpur Court asked about the actor for not appearing and then said that Salman will in any circumstances have to appear at the court on the next date. The next date has not yet been announced and is currently being decided. Well, this is not the first time, Salman has missed his hearing. He had missed his hearing in the month of September too. For those who don't know, in 2006, Salman Khan was convicted in the case under the Wildlife Protection Act. In 2007, Rajasthan High Court sentenced the actor to five years in prison and a fine of 25000 Rs. He spent a week in the Jodhpur Central Jail and was left post his appeal.

In July 2012 Rajasthan High Court finalised charges against Salman Khan and the other celebrities also who were a part of the case. In April 2018, Salman Khan was fined Rs 10,000 and 5 years of imprisonment. After spending two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail, he was granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the same amount. He was released on bail on April 7, 2018. This news had disheartened Salman Khan's fans. His bodyguard Shera and sister Alvira Agnihotri were with him throughout last year.

