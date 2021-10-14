Blackmail to Brides Maids, laugh your way into the long weekend with these stress buster comedy movies.

India's festive season has dawned well upon us and we are just weeks away from the widely celebrated festival of Diwali. This weekend, Navratri, Durga Pooja and Dusehra will be marked and celebrated in gusto in different parts of the country. While 2020 was a dampener on these festivals, Indians are making up for it this year. Along with this festive cheer, the festivals also bring in long weekends.

We are already staring at a long weekend as Dussehra is celebrated on 15 October, Friday. So, if you been working from home or slogging it every day while attending office in person, you probably have three days of rest to look forward to. While you gear up to unwind over the long weekend, we decided to compile a list of some rib-tickling comedies, both Bollywood and Hollywood, that can hep you beat the stress.

Streaming platforms offer a host of options often leaving you confused or scrolling for 30 minutes at least to figure out what you want to watch. So, if comedy is your jam this weekend, then check out the list below for some hilarious recommendations to laugh away your stress.

Dhamaal

Golmaal 3

Andaaz Apna Apna

Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahaani

Blackmail

Due Date

The Hangover Series

Brides Maids

Neighbors & Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

