Blackout FIRST POSTER: Vikrant Massey and Mouni Roy starrer thriller to release on THIS date

Fans are in for an exciting thriller drama as Blackout starring Vikrant Massey and Mouni Roy finally got a release date.

The makers of Blackout took to their Instagram account and revealed the release date today, May 16. Adding more to this excitement, they also shared the first poster of the upcoming film.

Blackout to be released in June

On May 16, taking to their Instagram account, the 11:11 Productions made a collaborative post with the cast of Blackout, Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy, Sunil Grover, Saurabh Ghadge, and Karan Sonawane and shared the first poster and the release date.

In the poster, Vikrant and Mouni can be seen shocked while Sunil is smirking holding an axe. On the other hand, Sourabh and Karan can be seen having a shock sitting inside a red car.

Sharing the post, the productions captioned it, "Iss kahani ke sabhi patra ki life ke (shh emoji) lag chuke hai...! Thoda detail me jaane ke liye just #WaitAndWatch Streaming on June 7th on #JioCinema"

Have a look:

Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, "Allll the besttttttttt" Another commented, "Bhaiiii lessss goooooo (fire emojis) Finalluuuu." A third fan wrote, "Sunil grover kitna funny lag raha bhai mza aaiga interesting cast" Others were also seen dropping lovely comments as they await the release. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Vikrant Massey's work front

Vikrant Massey who received immense love for 12th Fail, is gearing up for his next film The Sabarmati Report. This film also stars Rashii Khanna. The teaser of the movie has already garnered immense love.

Apart from this, he is reportedly all set to collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani for his next project. While there were reports that Hirani will collaborate with Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor next, the director has moved on to his next project which is going to be a web series.

According to a report in News 18, this show is going to star Vikrant Massey in the lead. It will be directed by Amir Satyaveer Singh, who has assisted Hirani in the past. It will be based on cybercrime and the 12th Fail star will play the role of a cybercrime security expert.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy was recently seen in the web series Showtime co-starring Emraan Hashmi. On the other hand, Sunil Grover was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.

ALSO READ: Meet actor, who started his career with TV, acted in Mirzapur and is now a Bollywood star