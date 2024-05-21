Blackout Teaser OUT: Vikrant Massey and Mouni Roy ignite anticipation with fresh twist to crime thriller comedy

After much anticipation, the moment has arrived! The highly awaited teaser of Blackout, featuring Vikrant Massey, has been unveiled after generating buzz for quite some time. Fans are ecstatic as they delve into the teaser, with Vikrant once again captivating audiences with his exceptional acting prowess, reminiscent of his acclaimed performance in 12th Fail.

Anil Kapoor unveils Blackout teaser

Anil Kapoor took to social media to unveil the long-awaited teaser of Blackout, offering a sneak peek into Vikrant Massey's captivating performance. The teaser hints at a shift towards comedy for the actor, portraying him as a potential thief. Alongside Massey, the teaser introduces Sunil Grover, while Mouni Roy makes a striking appearance, wielding a gun with determination.

Anil Kapoor shared the teaser with the caption, "Samay Samay ki baat hai, dekhte hai yeh raat ka badshah koun hai. #BlackoutTeaser Out now! #Blackout streaming June 7th exclusively on #JioCinemaPremium."

Following the teaser's release, fans flooded the comment section with adoration. One user exclaimed, "Star cast," while another added, "Fire hai fire." Another fan expressed optimism, commenting, "Sounds promising." Among the excitement, anticipation for Mouni Roy's role was palpable, with one user stating, "Can't wait for Mouni Roy," and another chiming in, "Superb bro, sooo excited."

On May 16, 11:11 Productions took to Instagram, collaborating with the Blackout cast including Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy, Sunil Grover, Saurabh Ghadge, and Karan Sonawane, sharing the debut poster and release date. The poster depicts Vikrant and Mouni in disbelief, while Sunil smirks with an axe. Meanwhile, Saurabh and Karan appear shocked inside a red car. The caption read, "Iss kahani ke sabhi patra ki life ke (shh emoji) lag chuke hai...! Thoda detail me jaane ke liye just #WaitAndWatch Streaming on June 7th on #JioCinema."

Black Out emerges as a crime thriller comedy, jointly presented by Jio Studios and 11:11 Productions. Starring Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy, and Sunil Grover, the film marks the directorial debut of Devang Bhavsar. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Niraj Kothari under 11:11 Productions, Blackout is slated for release on June 7th, 2024, on JioCinema.

Vikrant, Mouni and Sunil on work front

On the professional front, Vikrant Massey is preparing for his upcoming film The Sabarmati Report, co-starring Rashii Khanna. The teaser for this movie has already received overwhelming love from the audience.

Besides this, reports suggest that Massey is poised to join forces with Rajkumar Hirani for an upcoming project. Directed by Amir Satyaveer Singh, who has previously assisted Rajkumar, the film will delve into the realm of cybercrime, with Massey portraying the role of a cybersecurity expert.

Recently, Mouni Roy graced the screen in the web series Showtime, alongside Emraan Hashmi. Meanwhile, Sunil Grover showcased his talent in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.

