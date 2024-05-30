Blackout Trailer OUT: Vikrant Massey and Mouni Roy will take you on a fun ride in this wholesome entertainer

After basking in the success of his film, 12th Fail, last year, actor Vikrant Massey has become the talk of the town. Vikrant is now gearing up for the OTT release of his upcoming crime thriller comedy, Blackout. The movie also stars Mouni Roy and Sunil Grover. The trailer of Blackout was released on the Internet earlier today, and it is a rollercoaster ride of thriller, suspense, and comedy.

Trailer of Vikrant Massey and Mouni Roy’s Blackout is unveiled

On May 30, today, the makers of the Vikrant Massey and Mouni Roy-starrer, Blackout, launched the trailer of Blackout on YouTube. “Ek normal safar ko suffer banana koi inse (humse) sikhe,” the video description reads on the platform.

Vikrant’s comic timing and his camaraderie with co-star Sunil Grover are the highlights in the 2-minutes 35-second trailer.

The trailer of Blackout begins with Vikrant Massey donning a turban and a long beard as he sits on the couch. A few seconds later, one can also notice his other avatars. Vikrant plays the role of Lenny D’Souza, a sting operation journalist who meets with a car accident during a blackout. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Lenny, who is safe, finds a pile of treasure lying in the other car, and thus his greed for becoming the ‘Badshah’ begins. The trailer then shows Sunil Grover and later Mouni Roy tagging along with him on his journey.

Advertisement

In a scene, Vikrant as Lenny says, “Kismat itni kharab hai meri, aasmaan mein patthar bhi phekhunga na, s**la astroid banke mere upar hi girega (My luck is so bad, even if I throw a stone in the sky, it will turn into an asteroid and fall on me).” The trailer also has a Pudin Hara reference in a sequence.

Watch the full trailer of Blackout here:

In a statement, Vikrant Massey shared his excitement about the film, saying, “I am thrilled that Blackout is making its premiere on JioCinema. This film pushes the boundaries of storytelling, and I believe viewers will be captivated by its unique narrative.”

Here’s how netizens reacted to the trailer:

“BADSHAH wo BADSHAH was epic (sic),” one user wrote in the comment section. “Vikrant acting is super (sic),” another commented.

One Internet user called the trio a ‘blockbuster’ and wrote, “Mouni Roy, Vikrant Messey, Sunil Grover = blockbuster (sic).”

More about Vikrant Massey and Mouni Roy’s Blackout

Written and directed by Devang Shashin Bhavsar, Blackout will start streaming on JioCinema starting on June 7, 2024. The crime thriller entertainer will surely keep you on the edge of your seats as you witness unexpected twists and turns.

ALSO READ: 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey admits he is going through 'purple patch' in his life; reveals last 6 months have been 'quite eventful'