Blackout Twitter Review: Planning to watch Vikrant Massey starrer comedy thriller? Read what netizens are saying

After a long wait, Vikrant Massey and Mouni Roy starrer comedy thriller Blackout was released today, June 7 on JioCinema. Hours after the release, netizens took to social media and shared their reviews of Devang Shashin Bhavsar's directorial.

Netizens react to Vikrant Massey's Blackout

The comedy thriller Blackout has been garnering a lot of appreciation and attention since it was released. Netizens took to their X (formerly Twitter) handles and highly praised the film.

One X user wrote, "Blackout` on @JioCinema Enjoyable, balanced, comedy thriller." Another wrote, "Complete entertainment package, #VikrantMassey and #SunilGrover hilarious act makes Blackout a must watch, top notch comedy, extraordinary support from other actors, never ending one liners and terrific execution will be the."

Have a look:

A third fan who enjoyed the film penned, "#blackout by vikrant is class Do watch it." "#BlackOut is a fun joyride and though it gets over chaotic in between the end product is super entertaining #VikrantMassey #MouniRoy and #SunilGrover are simply outstanding in the film . Definitely a good entertainment value film . Watch it," a fourth fan wrote.

One of the fans who is impressed with film, wrote, "Direction,Storytelling,Editing Everything is Commendable.@AnilKapoor Voice For film narration nice. This One Night Rollercoaster Ride is Full on Thriller, Mystry, Humour with Twist and Turns. Don't Miss This."

Have a look at more reactions:

Advertisement

Trailer of Blackout

The 2-minute 35-second trailer of Blackout begins with Vikrant Massey donning a turban and a long beard as he sits on the couch. A few seconds later, we can also notice his other avatars. Massey plays the role of Lenny D’Souza, a sting operation journalist who meets with a car accident during a blackout.

Lenny finds a pile of treasure lying in the other car, and thus his greed for becoming the ‘Badshah’ begins. The trailer also shows Sunil Grover and later Mouni Roy tagging along with him on his journey.

In a scene, Vikrant as Lenny can be hheard saying, “Kismat itni kharab hai meri, aasmaan mein patthar bhi phekhunga na, s**la astroid banke mere upar hi girega (My luck is so bad, even if I throw a stone in the sky, it will turn into an asteroid and fall on me).”

Meanwhile, 11:11 Productions' Blackout, written and directed by Devang Shashin Bhavsar, started streaming on the above-mentioned OTT platform on June 7, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Blackout FIRST POSTER: Vikrant Massey and Mouni Roy starrer thriller to release on THIS date