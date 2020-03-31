Blast From The Past: Did you know not Amitabh Bachchan but THIS megastar was the first choice for Deewaar?

Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Vijay Verma in 1975 release Deewaar and this Yash Chopra directorial is considered to be one of the cult classics of Bollywood.

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest superstars in the industry who has given several blockbusters in his career of around five decades. Among his superhit movies, some emerged as the iconic movies which the cine buffs cherish even now. This includes his 1975 release Deewaar which is considered to be a cult classic. It was considered to be one of Big B’s career best performance backed by an impressive ensemble of cast (Shashi Kapoor, Nirupa Roy, Parveen Babi and Neetu Singh) and a powerful story.

While it is still among the best movies of Bollywood and many of us still imitate Amitabh Bachchan’s dialogue from the movie, did you know the megastar wasn’t the first choice for the role of Vijay Verma in Deewaar? Yes, it’s true. Much to everyone’s surprise director Yash Chopra was keen to rope in the then megastar Rajesh Khanna for the lead role. After all, he had given 17 back to back jubilee hits. However, it was writer duo Salim-Javed insisted on taking Amitabh for the role of Vijay. Apparently, Salim-Javed believed that it was only Big B who could justify the role of Vijay Verma in Deewaar. In fact, the writer duo had even refused to give their script if Rajesh Khanna was the lead. Eventually, Yash Chopra had to give in to Salim-Javed’s demand.

Interestingly, Shashi Kapoor and Nirupa Roy too weren’t the first choices for their respective role. While Navin Nischol was being considered for the role of Ravi, Vyjayanthimala was approached to play the role of Big B’s mother. However, after she denied the role, it went to Nirupa Roy. Well, we couldn’t be thankful enough to Yash Chopra for this ensemble of cast as no one else could have pulled it better than these stars. Do you agree? Share your views in the comments section below.

