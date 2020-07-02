Blast from the past: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan turned down Feroz Khan's film offers multiple times?

Shah Rukh Khan had never collaborated with veteran actor and filmmaker Feroz Khan for any movie. Read on for further details about the same.

Veteran actor Feroz Khan left for his heavenly abode on 27th April 2009 but his fond memories are always cherished by everyone through the classic movies he had acted in. Apart from being a talented actor, he was also a noted producer and directed who had helmed movies like Dharmatma, Qurbani, Janbaaz, Yalgaar, Dayavan, and many others. And of course, we can never forget the stellar performance put forward by him in the 2007 comedy-drama Welcome directed by Anees Bazmee.

Although he had worked with numerous actors, his one dream could not be fulfilled and that was to work with in a movie. It is said that King Khan was being approached multiple times by Feroz Khan with his movie offers but every time the former turned him down. The late actor reportedly used to talk about the same and vent out his emotions while in a drunken state. So, this dream of his was never fulfilled.

However, a few words of Feroz Khan regarding Shah Rukh Khan will definitely strike a chord with many people now. The veteran star had said that King Khan will be entangled in his romantic image forever and when his era of romantic movies will end, he will surely remember him. Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, the actor was last seen in the movie Zero that was released in 2018. It also featured and in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, check out the video below:

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×