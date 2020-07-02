  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Blast from the past: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan turned down Feroz Khan's film offers multiple times?

Shah Rukh Khan had never collaborated with veteran actor and filmmaker Feroz Khan for any movie. Read on for further details about the same.
6082 reads Mumbai
Blast from the past: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan turned down Feroz Khan's film offers multiple times?Blast from the past: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan turned down Feroz Khan's film offers multiple times?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Veteran actor Feroz Khan left for his heavenly abode on 27th April 2009 but his fond memories are always cherished by everyone through the classic movies he had acted in. Apart from being a talented actor, he was also a noted producer and directed who had helmed movies like Dharmatma, Qurbani, Janbaaz, Yalgaar, Dayavan, and many others. And of course, we can never forget the stellar performance put forward by him in the 2007 comedy-drama Welcome directed by Anees Bazmee.

Although he had worked with numerous actors, his one dream could not be fulfilled and that was to work with Shah Rukh Khan in a movie. It is said that King Khan was being approached multiple times by Feroz Khan with his movie offers but every time the former turned him down. The late actor reportedly used to talk about the same and vent out his emotions while in a drunken state. So, this dream of his was never fulfilled.

However, a few words of Feroz Khan regarding Shah Rukh Khan will definitely strike a chord with many people now. The veteran star had said that King Khan will be entangled in his romantic image forever and when his era of romantic movies will end, he will surely remember him. Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, the actor was last seen in the movie Zero that was released in 2018. It also featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, check out the video below:

Credits :YouTube

Latest Videos
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement