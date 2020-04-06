Blast from the past: Karisma Kapoor cried herself to sleep for nights because of THIS reason

Did you know there was a time when Karisma Kapoor used to cry herself to sleep for nights? Read on to know the reason behind the same.

Karisma Kapoor is one of the most popular and stylish actresses of the Bollywood film industry. All thanks to her hard work and patience, the actress has reached the heights of success. However, as it is said, the road towards success is not easy. There was a time when Karisma was not as popular as she is now. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Prem Qaidi which received mixed reviews from the audience, as well as the critics.

Karisma was, however, mocked for her dressing sense and makeup because of which she was often termed as lady Randhir Kapoor. Moreover, she acted in twelve films post her debut but all of them were declared flops at the box office. This left her heartbroken and she used to cry herself to sleep for many nights that followed. She also lost the offers for numerous other films because of being termed as a flop actress.

But her luck turned upside down with the 1994 film Raja Babu co-starring Govinda that went on to be declared a blockbuster hit. After that, the actress did not have to look back again and started getting offers one after the other. Although Karisma has taken a long break from her acting career, her fan following has not faded a bit. She recently made her digital debut with a web series titled Mentalhood which has received a humongous response from the audience. It also marks her return to the silver screen after nine years.

