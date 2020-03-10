Blast From The Past: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's cute dance video from a Holi party is unmissable

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Subhash Ghai wished everyone Happy Holi with a throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan from his Holi party which was held at his Mumbai Cottage in Mudh Island in the year 2000.

In the video shared, we can see how SRK has been thrown inside a small pond built for holi with colours all over him. Everyone is throwing water and colours on him and enjoying the festival.

Later we can see how Shah Rukh lifts his wife Gauri in his arms and tries to put her in the water but she is too scared to get in so he doesn't force her. But in the entire video, what caught our attention was King Khan and Gauri's dance. The two steal the limelight at the Holi party with their cute moves and dance with each other like no one is watching. This video proves why everyone loves this jodi. We wonder what the couple has to say after seeing this adorable video and remembering the day?

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's fans are eagerly awaiting his announcement of his next film. SRK was last seen in Zero with and . Last year, Shah Rukh also returned with season 2 of Ted Talks India on TV. The actor is currently soaring high on the success of Kaamyaab which was produced by him under his production house Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie starring Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal and others is the story of a character artist played by Mishra who goes in search of his 500th film.

Check out Subhash Ghai's tweet here:

NOSTALGIA MUKTA ARTS HAPPY HOLI @MuktaArtsLtd @MuktaA2Cinemas @Whistling_Woods SRK , Gauri n friends at subhash ghai's HOLI party in meghna cottage , mud island mumbai in 2000https://t.co/ZwmUDNsMFf. — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) March 10, 2020

