Blast From Past: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan are all smiles as they pose with Amrish Puri on Karan Arjun sets

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have been two of the most talked about actors. Both the superstars enjoy a massive fan following across the world. Salman and Shah Rukh have shared the screen space in several movies, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Arjun, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam etc. It has always been a treat to watch in one frame. Interestingly, Salman and SRK have once again made the headlines as a throwback picture of them has surfaced online from the sets of the 1995 release Karan Arjun.

In the pic which was shared by veteran actor Ranjeet, Salman and Shah Rukh were seen posing with late actor Amrish Puri. Interestingly, Ranjeet and Mamta Kulkarni, who played key roles in Karan Arjun were also seen in the pic. Salman was seen wearing a black coloured sheer t-shirt which was paired with denims. On the other hand, King Khan also looked dapper in a black shirt and denims. Sharing the pic, Ranjeet wrote, “Old memories of Karan-Arjun”. For the uninitiated, Salman and SRK played the role of brothers in the Rakesh Roshan’s directorial while Amrish Puri was seen as the lead antagonist in the movie.

Take a look at Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s throwback pic:

Meanwhile, Salman and Shah Rukh, who had won hearts when they collaborated for the 2018 release Zero, will be seen sharing the screen once again. According to media reports, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor will be seen doing a cameo on Salman’s much talked about Tiger 3 which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. It is reported that Salman and Katrina will be seen reprising their respective roles of Tiger and Zoya in the third installment of the Tiger franchise while Emraan will be seen as the lead antagonist.

