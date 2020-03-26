Blast From The Past: Shah Rukh Khan's hand doubles up as Shilpa Shetty's mirror in THIS photo from 'Baazigar'

Taking you back in time, we stumbled upon a picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Shilpa Shetty from the sets of Baazigar and it is all things goofy.

has done some memorable movies in his rather long filmography career. The actor has enthralled us with his performances and varied characters. From a villain to a romantic hero, SRK never fails to charm millions of his fans. One such film in which the actor stole the show was 1993 Baazigar. The crime thriller also saw Kajol and in leading roles and is considered to be a breakthrough role for SRK.

Taking you back in time, we stumbled upon a picture of SRK and Shilpa Shetty from the sets of Baazigar. For the unversed, this was SRK's first film in which he played a villainous character and was a hit among the audiences. Soon after, he was seen in Darr -- another antagonist role which was highly praised. 'Baazigar' was also Shilpa Shetty's debut film.

In the photo, Shah Rukh and Shilpa can be seen goofing around on the sets of Baazigar as King Khan poses with a razor. Whereas, Shilpa pretends to hold SRK's hand as a mirror. The picture is rather adorable as a young Shilpa can be seen in golden hoops, a yellow top and denim shorts. From the looks of it, the picture was definitely taken during the shoot of a song.

Check out SRK and Shilpa Shetty's Baazigar photo below:

Don't they look quite stunning together? Would you want to see this jodi back on screen? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Instagram

