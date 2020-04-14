Blast from the Past: When Aamir Khan irked Shah Rukh Khan fans with blog he wrote 'Shahrukh is licking my feet

Aamir Khan had once written a blog that did not quite go down well with Shah Rukh Khan fans and if you are wondering why, well, here's what happened back in the day.

and have always made it to the headlines and while the Khans are said to share a not so nice equation, it does not seem so. Time and again, we have spotted them together, in pairs if not all of them together. And well, blasts from the pasts about rivalries, or even misunderstandings for that matter, keep resurfacing time and again. And today happens to be one such time where we came across a piece of update.

Once, a huge misunderstanding followed when Aamir, in his blog, wrote that Shah Rukh was licking his feet while he was feeding him biscuits. However, it wasn't something that fans and others assumed. In his blog, Aamir wrote, "I'm sitting under a tree, on the edge of a valley, approximately 5000 feet above sea level... Ammi, Ira, and Junaid are by my side and we are in the middle of one of our favourite board games. Shahrukh is licking my feet and I am feeding him biscuits every now and then. What more can I ask for?."

In no time, all the SRK fans were annoyed at it and it resulted in Aamir getting slammed for saying what he did. However, later, Aamir went on to clarify how there is a dog who has been named after Shah Rukh by his caretakers since they are a huge fan. However, the slamming did not stop long after the blog was published. In fact, things went a little too far when Shah Rukh went on to say how his children were a fan of Aamir Khan, however, they aren't anymore.

It was during an episode of Aap Ki Adalat that Aamir gave clarification about it again and also went on to apologize for to SRK and his family if he hurt them. However, things are all in the past now and the actors share a cordial relation with each other. On the work front, both of them had their last releases quite a while back in time. Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero co-starring and while Aamir was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan.

As far as both their upcoming films are concerned, Aamir was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan last. However, as it turns out, the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown brought all the ongoing shoots on a halt, and so, the two haven't been shooting. However, their photos from the sets were leaked online and fans couldn't stop going gaga over them. In fact, time and again, someone or the other shared photos, leaving fans excited for what is in store.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the all-time classic, Forrest Gump, and ever since the movie was officially announced, fans have been awaiting its release. However, everything has come to a halt as of now and so there is no update on upcoming releases just yet.

Shah Rukh, on the other hand, is said to be associated with multiple films, however, the actor hasn't made an official announcement just yet. As far as his role in and 's Brahmastra is concerned, the actor did shoot for the movie as was an update on social media.

As far as his role in the film is concerned, we had reported exclusively the details of his character. A source had informed us, "Brahmastra is designed in such a way that each of these actors play a key role in the narrative. Ranbir's character meets each of them at different times of his quest to find the Brahmastra. While Nagarjuna plays an archaeologist, SRK essays the role of a scientist."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has been in the news for his contribution to the PM CARES relief fund and supporting many other initiatives to fight the pandemic that Coronavirus is. The actor was slammed for not speaking up for the longest time, however, when he did, everyone was all praises for him. In fact, SRK and wife also turned their office space into quarantine centers for children, women and the elderly and they won the hearts of netizens yet again with this gesture of theirs for the betterment of the country.

