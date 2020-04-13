Blast from the past: When Ajay Devgn was miffed with questions asked about Shah Rukh Khan at an event

Ajay Devgn was once annoyed with repeated questions asked about Shah Rukh Khan at an important event. Read on for further details.

and are two of the most popular superstars of the Hindi film industry. However, the two of them have their own share of differences which have been proved by numerous instances. This comes as a shock for many as Ajay’s wife Kajol happens to be a good friend of Shah Rukh Khan and the two of them have worked together in multiple hit films. But the good news here is that SRK and Ajay’s friendship has now flourished over time.

The two of them also root for each other’s films and work from time to time which is the biggest proof of the two actors sharing a good rapport as of now. For instance, Shah Rukh Khan wished Ajay and congratulated him for his 100th film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior when it was just a few days away from its release. The superstar even shared a poster of the period drama along with a sweet note for the latter on his Twitter handle.

However, gossip mongers still talk about the times when their friendship had hit rough patches and they openly expressed the same at various events and occasions. One such event was the press conference that was held for the release of Singham Returns’ trailer. Everyone including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rohit Shetty, and others had attended the mega event. However, there was something wrong with Ajay whenever he was asked questions related to Shah Rukh Khan.

The actor, who was otherwise quite cheerful when answering the rest of the queries, got miffed when asked certain questions related to Shah Rukh Khan. The replies that he gave came as a rude shock for everyone present there. The reason why such questions were asked during the conference was that there were reports about Shah Rukh’s film Happy New Year’s promo to be released with Ajay’s film, Singham Returns. The former had apparently visited the sets of the Rohit Shetty directorial too.

Admitting the same, Ajay even replied to one of the queries stating that SRK did visit the sets of the film and had some conversation with Rohit. However, the actor was seen getting irritated with every single question asked about Shah Rukh Khan by the media persons present there. And the shocking part here is that when the film’s director Rohit Shetty was asked to comment on SRK-Ajay’s relationship, he gave a blunt reply stating that he will talk about the same later.

So what was exactly the reason behind the rivalry between Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan during that time? Reportedly, the two actors were pitted against each other during the release of their respective films, Son of Sardaar and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Apparently, the producers of these films had some legal battle over market-related issues. So, as per multiple media reports, this was the reason why SRK and Ajay’s friendship perished at that time. But on the positive front, the two of them have reconciled now.

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn’s latest release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior co-starring Kajol and has received tremendous response from the audience and has been termed a blockbuster hit. He has some interesting projects coming up for this year that include Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan, The Big Bull, Chhalaang, Thank God, RRR, Tribhanga and the remake of the South film Kaithi. Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, he has been away from the silver screen for a long time making his fans anxious for his next film to be released soon.

Shah Rukh Khan’s last appearance was in the 2018 film Zero helmed by Aanand L. Rai. It also featured and in the lead roles. However, it garnered negative reviews from the audience and the film critics because of which it was declared a box-office bomb. Post that, the superstar became very choosy while selecting scripts for his upcoming projects. He has also reportedly rejected many offers because of being very particular about the same. Well, we do hope to see King Khan on the big screen shoot. He lent his voice in the popular animated movie The Lion King that was released in 2019.

