Blast from the past: When Akshay Kumar was caught red handed by Raveena Tandon with these two actresses

The story of Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's love affair and eventual breakup is known to everyone. But very few people are aware of the real reason behind their fallout. Read further to know more.

has been an inevitable part of the Bollywood film industry for a very long time. The Khiladi actor has worked in over 100 films during his career span and continues to rule the hearts of millions. However, there are times when Akshay made headlines not because of his movies but for his affair rumors. The superstar has been linked with many actresses including Pooja Batra, Ayesha Jhulka, , , Sushmita Sen, , and .

However, Akshay is a happily married man now and leaving a peaceful life with his wife Twinkle Khanna and kids. However, many are well-versed with the fact that the actor was once engaged to Raveena Tandon. However, a fallout happened eventually and the two of them parted ways forever. As per reports, the two of them had decided to get married post the completion of Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. However, the couple had a huge fight over his romantic scenes in the movie.

This brought a split in their relationship that further escalated after the entry of Shilpa Shetty. Post their breakup, Raveena had once lashed out at Akshay in one of her interviews too. In fact, the KGF: Chapter 2 actress had even claimed in one of her interviews that she had caught the actor red-handed with Rekha and Sushmita Sen. Not only that but she also revealed that her friends had already warned her about Akshay but she did not pay heed to them back then. If that was not enough, Raveena said that Akshay got engaged to two more girls even after being engaged to her.

