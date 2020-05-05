Blast from the past: When Emraan Hashmi felt ashamed for insulting Shah Rukh Khan because of THIS reason

Emraan Hashmi once felt embarrassed for having called out names to Shah Rukh Khan while shooting for a particular video with the latter. Read on for further details.

Many times, the Bollywood celebs fall into the grip of certain controversies and grab headlines on gossip columns for the same. There is not a single celebrity in the Hindi film industry who has not faced such situations in their entire career span. Emraan Hashmi who usually prefers to stay away from the hustle and bustle of media had once grabbed headlines for a particular reason. Well, the actor had admitted something in front of the camera that made him feel embarrassed.

It so happened that Emraan featured in a web series a few years back in which he portrayed the role of a spy. This web series was produced by none other than himself. So, as a part of the promotions, Emraan and King Khan had shot for a pre-trailer video of the web series titled Bard of Blood in which he had to call the latter ‘Dabba’ and ‘Dhakkan’ as a part of the script. The actor later revealed in an interview that he felt bad for using such kinds of words on Bollywood’s Baadshah.

For the unversed, the Why Cheat India actor also happens to be a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and has admitted in an interview about having grown up watching the latter’s movies. This is the reason why he felt doing that particular scene with King Khan in which he also had to put a cloth bag on the latter’s head. He further admitted that they had to do everything because of professional reasons.

Check out the video below:

