Blast From The Past: When Rani Mukerji revealed why Sohail Khan is a great director

Rani Mukerji, who has worked with Sohail Khan in his 1999 directorial Hello Brother, reveals what she likes the most about the director turned actor.

’s brother Sohail Khan might not have proved himself as a successful actor, but he has certainly carved a niche for himself as a writer, director and producer. From making his directorial debut with 1997 release Auzaar to giving us movies like Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Hello Brother, Jai Ho etc, Sohail has certainly come a long way in the industry and has worked with several A-listers in his journey so far. Amid all the stars he has directed, Rani Mukerji has always been all gaga about the multi-talented star.

For the uninitiated, Sohail had directed Rani in his 1999 release Hello Brother which also featured Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan in the lead. And we have got our hands on a throwback video from the sets of Hello Brother wherein Rani was seen singing praises for Sohail and revealed what sets him apart from other directors. Calling Sohail a great director, Rani asserted that he has a cool temperament despite having so much on his head.

“Working with Sohail has brought me very close to him as a friend. I really like Sohail as a person and he is great as a director. He’s got such a good and cool temperament which you get to see really less in the directors. Because for a director, he has so much on his head, so much of tension like he is the captain of the ship. But Sohail is so relaxed and he is so cool, it’s unbelievable. He’s got a very good temperament,” Rani was quoted saying.

Furthermore, the stunning actress also shared her experience of working with Salman and called him a sweet person. Rani asserted, “Salman Khan is best at his thing. There is nothing to talk about his stardom. He is very big, as a person also he is very helpful very sweet person.”

As of now, Salman has collaborated with Sohail for his next project Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which has been co-produced by the latter. Helmed by Prabhudheva, the cop drama also features Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda in the lead.

Credits :Lehren Retro

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More