Blast from the past: When Sanjay Dutt was termed a 'star' by veteran actor Dilip Kumar

Sanjay Dutt is currently undergoing treatment for lung cancer at a hospital in Mumbai. Meanwhile, read on to know some interesting facts related to him and Dilip Kumar.

Fans and loved ones of Sanjay Dutt had to face a harsh reality sometime back. The 61-year old actor is suffering from stage four lung cancer. He was earlier rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai a few days back after complaints of breathlessness. However, he returned home soon after only to get the news about his diagnosis later on. As per a statement by Maanayata Dutt, he will undergo his preliminary treatment at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Sanjay Dutt was known as the superstar of Hindi Cinema back in the 90s. The actor was reportedly quite mischievous during his childhood. His father, Sunil Dutt, admitted him to a boarding school because of the same. In the midst of all this, he appeared in a qawwali song of the 1971 movie Reshma Aur Shera. He desired to become an actor soon after that. Dutt informed his father about his wish after completing his education.

Sunil Dutt then made Baba undergo training in acting for almost a year. He also launched him in Hindi Cinema with the movie Rocky. The veteran actor also invited his good friend Dilip Kumar to the muhurat that has held in Mehboob Studios. Before the beginning of the muhurat shot, Sunil Dutt had shared a few photos of his son Sanju in the gallery. These were from his training session in acting. As soon as Dilip Kumar caught a glimpse of the same, he immediately told Sunil Dutt that the boy is a ‘star.’ He further said there is no need for him to look at the latter during the muhurat. For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt and Dilip Kumar worked together in the 1982 movie Vidhaata too.

