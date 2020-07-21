Blast from the past: When Shah Rukh Khan apologized to Govinda publicly for THIS reason

Shah Rukh Khan and Govinda are two of the most renowned names of the Bollywood film industry. Read further to know the circumstances that forced King Khan to apologize to the Hero No. 1 actor.

The Bollywood film industry is abuzz with multiple debates, issues, and controversies. While the members of the film fraternity are known for sharing a great bond, there are times when a few of them turn archrivals or even enemies for various reasons. We can take many examples in this regard. One such infamous rivalry was between and Govinda. It is said that the two actors could never get along with each other and that their cold war never ended.

However, King Khan had to apologize to the Hero No.1 actor because of a particular comment that he made on the latter. If reports are to be believed, the Dear Zindagi actor had once said that Govinda could never do the kind of things which he did. He also added that the actor never did any good work. Govinda’s mother was quite upset after getting to know about this statement made by the Badshah of the Bollywood film industry.

When Shah Rukh Khan got to know about this, he immediately apologized to Govinda publicly. Not only that but he also said that the latter had misunderstood him. However, King Khan also said that he still apologizes to the actor if he found any of his words hurtful. On the positive front, Govinda forgave Shah Rukh Khan post this incident and the two of them became good friends.

What are your views on Shah Rukh Khan and Govinda’s cold war in the past? Do let us know in the comments section.

