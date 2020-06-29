Blast from the past: When Shah Rukh Khan's mother said he looks exactly like Dilip Kumar

Shah Rukh Khan and Dilip Kumar hold a special place in each other's hearts. They have revealed the same in numerous media interactions.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar holds a special place in the hearts of everyone. The legendary star serves as an inspiration for many actors of the Bollywood film industry. Many yesteryear actors like Manoj Kumar and Dharmendra considered him as their idol. However, Dilip Kumar has a very special connection with . King Khan’s father and the former were close friends. Not only that but the two of them used to reside in the same alley in Delhi.

Shah Rukh Khan had visited Dilip Kumar’s residence numerous times during his childhood. The actor also claims that his aunt from London used to send medicines for Saira Banu (Dilip Kumar’s wife). It is said that once King Khan’s mother saw his childhood picture with the legendary actor post which she said that he looks exactly like Dilip Saab. The best part is that Shah Rukh Khan and Dilip Kumar still maintain a strong bond with each other.

The superstar has been spotted multiple times while paying a visit to the yesteryear star’s place. Shah Rukh Khan has stated in many of his interviews that he admires Dilip Kumar a lot. Talking about King Khan, his last movie titled Zero was released in 2018. It also featured and in the lead roles. However, it failed miserably at the box office. Post that, Shah Rukh Khan has not announced any of his projects yet while the fans are waiting eagerly for his return to the silver screen.

