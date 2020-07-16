Blast from the past: When a shirtless Salman Khan caught attention post arriving at the premiere of a movie

A few years back, Salman Khan had reportedly reached the premiere of one of his movies completely shirtless. Check out the old video.

is known to be an avid fitness lover and multiple instances prove the same. The actor often shows off his well-built, chiseled body on social media thereby grabbing attention. Right from Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya to Dabangg, Salman Khan has gone shirtless at least once for some of the scenes of these movies. The most famous one is the song ‘Oh Oh Jane Jaana’ from the movie Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in which the actor literally stole hearts.

The actor never leaves a chance to show off his flexed muscles and we have got proof for the same in an old video. Salman Khan went completely shirtless when he once reached the premiere of one of his movies titled Baabul. If we go by the reports, the actor arrived at the event by simply wearing a vest as thousands of people thronged the place to get a glimpse of their favorite star.

Meanwhile, in the present context, Salman Khan’s last release was Bharat co-starring that was released in 2019. He is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that has been directed by Prabhu Deva. It also features , Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. That’s not all. The superstar has also announced his next project for 2021 which is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-starring Pooja Hegde.

Meanwhile, check out the throwback video below:

ALSO READ Salman Khan’s mud soaked PHOTO is winning the internet as he pays his respect to all the farmers

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×