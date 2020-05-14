Blast from the past: When Sridevi stopped working with Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Bhatt for THIS reason

Sridevi decided not to work with Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Bhatt back in the 90s. Read on to know the reason behind the same.

The late actress was considered one of the most popular and sought after actresses of the 80s and 90s Bollywood. Her popularity reached greater heights with the movie Himmatwala post which there was no turning back for her. It is said that Sanjay Dutt and Sridevi met each other on the sets of this movie itself. However, their interaction was so unpleasant that the two of them refrained from appearing together in any movie thereafter.

It was during that time Sridevi signed a movie titled Zameen. The actress had clearly stated that she did not want to do any scene opposite Sanjay Dutt in the movie which actually happened too. However, the production process was scrapped later on. When Sanjay Dutt’s career began witnessing an escalation during the late 90s, Sridevi’s career was going through a rough patch. It was during that time the late actress signed a movie with Sanju Baba again that was titled Gumrah. However, the two of them seldom interacted during the shooting schedules.

In fact, Sridevi used to go away as soon as she completed a romantic scene with the actor on the sets. Later on when Gumrah was released, people not only loved the on-screen pair but the movie also became a blockbuster hit. However, the late actress was unhappy with the movie’s success. She felt that she was not given importance in the crime drama. Sridevi also felt that Sanjay Dutt’s character was stronger than her. This issue created a rift between the two actors and Sridevi also had a war of words with the movie’s director Mahesh Bhatt. This is the reason why she never collaborated with Sanjay Dutt or Mahesh Bhatt thereafter.

