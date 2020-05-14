Blast from the past: When Sridevi stopped working with Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Bhatt for THIS reason
The late actress Sridevi was considered one of the most popular and sought after actresses of the 80s and 90s Bollywood. Her popularity reached greater heights with the movie Himmatwala post which there was no turning back for her. It is said that Sanjay Dutt and Sridevi met each other on the sets of this movie itself. However, their interaction was so unpleasant that the two of them refrained from appearing together in any movie thereafter.
It was during that time Sridevi signed a movie titled Zameen. The actress had clearly stated that she did not want to do any scene opposite Sanjay Dutt in the movie which actually happened too. However, the production process was scrapped later on. When Sanjay Dutt’s career began witnessing an escalation during the late 90s, Sridevi’s career was going through a rough patch. It was during that time the late actress signed a movie with Sanju Baba again that was titled Gumrah. However, the two of them seldom interacted during the shooting schedules.
In fact, Sridevi used to go away as soon as she completed a romantic scene with the actor on the sets. Later on when Gumrah was released, people not only loved the on-screen pair but the movie also became a blockbuster hit. However, the late actress was unhappy with the movie’s success. She felt that she was not given importance in the crime drama. Sridevi also felt that Sanjay Dutt’s character was stronger than her. This issue created a rift between the two actors and Sridevi also had a war of words with the movie’s director Mahesh Bhatt. This is the reason why she never collaborated with Sanjay Dutt or Mahesh Bhatt thereafter.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Though I am a huge Sridevi fan.. But.. Gumrah was not a success at box office.. I can vouch for it as I am an 80's kid.Secondly..it was all and all Sridevi film and yes.. I loved the movie.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Sridevi was nervous of Sanjay because he was in a drug induced haze when he was introduced to her for the first time . Gumraah is a Sridevi movie from beginning to end .
Anonymous 1 day ago
Who is the idiot who writes such vile lies!! The Legend Sridevi Ji gave Amitabh Baachan complex when she was opposite him. For Khudha Gawah Baachan Saab pleaded with her to do the lead role. And this damned journalist is saying she was insecure of Sanjay Dutts success in the 90's. Absolute garbage, please go and do your research properly and you'll find Sridevi refused to work with Sanjay Dutt after turning up Drunk to one of Sridevi's shoot. He banged continuously on her make up room door as he wanted to meet her. It was due to this reason she refused to work with him. For Gumrah she was persuaded by Bhatt saab to do the movie and she accepted. Furthermore idiot Journalist you'll find Gumrah was a success due to Sridevi jis powerful performance. Khal Nayak was a success due to Madhuri Dixits dance performance choli ke peecha and acting. There was no one before Sri ji , there is no one like Sri ji now and there will never be another Sridevi ji. Please think before writing such vile lies and give it the name journalism.
Anonymous 1 day ago
You are so dummo brother , you blame that journalist , GOD help you , by reading your article lot of laughter comes , that movies were block buster not because of Sanjay dutt .
Anonymous 1 day ago
Bro Sanju Baba is not less than others his hairstyle, walking style, and his dialogues were very famous not only in india even in UAE.
Anonymous 1 day ago
You guys don't know how to cook up the news too.. it was a complete package movie from sridevi...all rubbish details..
Anonymous 1 day ago
Are you kidding? That movie is a Sridevi all the way. Sanjay is barely a love interest, he's a stalker in the first half.
Anonymous 1 day ago
What rubbish, gumrah was released in 1993, sridevi was hero of the movie, sanjay dutt and rahul roy both were in supporting roles. There were no romantic scene between the actors. There was three songs picturised on sanjay and sridevi which can be said as romantic , two dance no. And one romantic. Mahesh bhatt has always said nice things about sridevi. Please dont cook news in your mind
Anonymous 1 day ago
Absolute nonsense. Gumrah has been a Sridevi movie all the way. Think of Gumrah and you only Sridevi comes to mind. Her character was the strongest. It was her movie.
Anonymous 1 day ago
I agree with you
Anonymous 2 days ago
I wonder how negatively you people present a news with very little truth and rest what's in your (dirty) mind.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Anonymous 2 days ago
She was the true superstar.