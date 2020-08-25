Blast from the past: When Sunil Dutt warned THIS actress to stay away from Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt's life has been no less than a roller coaster ride. There was a time when Baba's father Sunil Dutt had to take extreme measures to forbid his relationship with a renowned actress.

Sanjay Dutt’s fans were worried when the news about his lung cancer diagnosis came out a few days back. For the unversed, the 61-year old actor has been detected with stage four lung cancer. As per a statement released by his wife Maanayata Dutt, he is going to receive his preliminary treatment at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Meanwhile, talking about Sanju, his life has been no less than a roller coaster ride, and multiple instances prove the same.

We will be looking into one such instance of his life in this article. Sanjay Dutt and worked together in the movie Zameen Aasman (1984). It is said that their proximity grew on the film sets. They reportedly started spending a lot of time together. Baba’s father, Sunil Dutt, was infuriated upon knowing the same. He even advised the former to stay away from such things. However, Sanjay Dutt did not pay heed to his father’s words.

If media reports are to be believed, he allegedly tied the knot with Rekha back then. Yes, you heard it right. Sunil Dutt was quite upset after getting to know about it and decided to approach the actress himself. He then advised her to stay away from Sanju Baba. Post that, the actress distanced herself from the actor. A leading magazine published this love story of Sanjay Dutt and Rekha back then. As per certain media reports, the actor officially denied the allegations about their rumoured marriage.

