'Blessed': Rasha Thadani visits Kedarnath temple with mom Raveena Tandon; see PICS

Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani are one of the loveliest mother-daughter duos in B-town. The two of them often share pictures and videos of each other on their social media and receive a lot of love from fans and followers. Now, on Chindren's Day which is being celebrated today, November 14, Rasha shared a bunch of pictures with her mother from their Kedarnath vacation. The duo performed pooja together too.

Rasha Thadani shares glimpses of her Kedarnath pooja with mother Raveena Tandon

A while ago, Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani took to her Instagram and shared pictures of her with her mother from their Kedarnath pooja.

In the pictures, Rasha can be seen holding a pooja thali with the beautiful Kedarnath temple behind it. Some pictures show Raveena and Rasha clicking selfies together. The other snaps offer glimpses of them visiting different places in the hill area.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Blessed (pray emoji and white heart)." Take a look:

Rasha is all set to make her Bollywood debut, proudly following in her mother's footsteps. Her social media is an enchanting canvas filled with cute and adorable snapshots These heartwarming posts serve as proof of the incredible bond between mother and daughter.

Rasha will be soon making her debut in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor’s next. The film will also introduce Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan

A source close to the development had exclusively told Pinkvilla, “Raveena and Anil Thadani’s 17-year-old daughter Rasha will make her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s action-adventure film. She will be paired with Aaman Devgan. It’s a very special character and Abhishek feels that Rasha fits best for the part. His lead pair has already started prepping for the film. They will be required to undergo a couple of training, which they have already begun. Both the youngsters are very excited to start their acting journey with Abhishek’s guidance.”

